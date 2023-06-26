GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities fans of collectibles, trinkets, toys and merchandise are in luck.

On Saturday, the Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show will be held at 456 E Bernard Ave. in Greeneville. Some of the items that will be up for sale include comic books, models, action figures, vintage games and more.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit ALPS Adult Day Services in Greeneville, which serves those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other neurocognitive disorders.

Micheal Stevens joined the First at 4 to give a preview of what vendors and customers can expect.