TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL)- Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in honor of Kayneese Gilmore for her 10th birthday.

Kayneese has Von Willebrand Disease, a bleeding disorder that causes the blood to not clot properly. Ballad Health says the disease is the most common bleeding disorder in the U.S., but it is still very rare as only 1% of the U.S. population has it.

Kayneese, her mother, Debra Gilmore and Steffanie Sukel with Marsh Regional Blood Center stopped by First at Four to talk about the event.

On Monday, the day before her birthday, Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive at the Telford Ruritan.

The blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kayneese and her family also ask that donors bring Small Treasure Box Toys in packages and/or children’s DVD movies. These will be donated to the children at St. Jude’s.