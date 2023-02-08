CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.”

Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their baby goats to public offices in “Greene County to Johnson City,” a post from the farm states. Home offices cannot receive goat deliveries.

The goat visits can last for a minimum of one hour up to a maximum of three hours. The animals will be wearing diapers and will be escorted at all times.

It costs $75 for a one-hour session. You can sign up here.