JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s Thanksgiving week and you might be wondering what you can take to your holiday gathering. Prolific blue ribbon winner and cookbook author Linda Skeens stopped by First at Four on Monday to help out with some ideas.

Thanksgiving Dressing

Ingredients:

1 lb. pork sausage

1 1/2 c. of chopped celery (including leaves)

1 1/4 c. chopped onion

5 c. of cornbread, crumbled

4 1/2 c. day-old bread cubes

2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/2 tsp. black pepper

3 c. chicken broth

3 tbs. butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 3-quart baking dish. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until browned, stirring often. Remove and drain on paper towels. In the same skillet with drippings, cook celery and unions on medium heat for about 15 minutes until tender. In a large bowl, mix sausage, onions, celery, cornbread, bread cubes, sage, and pepper. Mix in chicken broth. Put in dish and dot with butter. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes, uncover and bake for 10 more minutes.

Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

3 boxes of 3.4 oz. Vanilla Instant Pudding

6 c. milk

8 oz. sour cream

1 box vanilla wafers

5-6 bananas

Instructions:

Mix pudding mixes with milk in a large bowl with a whisk. Stir in sour cream and mix well. Pour a box of vanilla wafers in and stir. Add sliced bananas and stir. Chill in the fridge for at least one hour before serving.

You can find these recipes and more in Skeens’ cookbook, Blue Ribbon Kitchen.