JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summer is a time to enjoy outdoor activities, and this region has plenty of options to offer in that regard.

With hiking and outdoor fun at the forefront, officials with Ballad Health are warning people to watch out for ticks during these hotter months.

Kelly Grosfield sat down with Niswonger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Seth Brown, who has tips on tackling ticks this summer.