BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Law enforcement agencies across the region are working to ensure all children can have a good Christmas. One of those is the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Aaron Smith and Marty Thomas, the Sheriff’s Office Auxillary Captain were on First at Four Thursday to discuss their event.

SCSO’s Toys from Cops is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Middle School.

The department is still in need of new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-14. They also collect bicycles.