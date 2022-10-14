JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In June, a social media post from the Virginia Kentucky District Fair went viral because of one person who seemed to win practically every competition: Linda Skeens.

Skeens took home awards in almost every baking and embroidery category at the fair, resulting in her name becoming widespread. Skeens was later invited onto national television shows to discuss her haul of blue ribbons and expertise in baking.

On Friday, Skeens will join News Channel 11 and Josh Smith on the First at 4 for live interviews and baking segments. During her appearance, Skeens will share recipes with viewers.

Make sure to tune in to the First at 4 on News Channel 11 at 4 p.m. or watch online by clicking here.