BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities.

Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown this year, among other events.

You can view a schedule of all the holiday events on the Believe in Bristol website.