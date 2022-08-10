KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches.

Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue.

He said he and his business partner, Chris King, were ready to bring more life to downtown Kingsport and open up yet another shop.

“I’m a firm believer in small businesses. I think that’s how a lot of us downtown survived COVID because we all networked together and depended on each other,” said Slagle.

Since opening in early July, he said business has been pretty great. “It has been fabulous. One thing I brag to everybody about, we opened July 2 and we’ve already in that 5 or 6 weeks sold 175 banana splits,” he said.

He said opening up in Kingsport was the perfect place.

“I fell in love with downtown Kingsport years ago,” Slagle said. “I just think Kingsport has the nicest downtown of the whole Tri-Cities area, and I feel like if you’re going to live here, you need to be a part of the community.”

The new shop is located at 235 East Charlemont Avenue in Downtown Kingsport and is said to serve up a delicious banana split.