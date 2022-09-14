KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City has added yet another new business. Toadally Pets recently opened and is located at 132 W. Center St. in Kingsport.

The store’s owner, Brittany Hollembeak, said it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a pet shop, and they hope to provide what pet owners need.

“We have dog and cat treats; we have freeze-dried and natural treats and food and just a variety of things,” she said. “We have clothing, jewelry, all kinds of stuff for pets and even some stuff for people.”

Hollembeak told News Channel 11 that she’s offering items for more than just the average pet and she hopes to get that message across through the name of the shop.

“I’ve always really loved frogs so that’s where that came from, and it sort of encompasses all the different animals — cats, dogs…reptiles, fish and birds,” she said.

The shop opened in late August and Hollembeak said she’s trying something different to keep prices low in this ever-changing economy.

“We have some things that you can’t find at PetSmart and places like that and we also offer used stuff as well so you can find things at cheaper prices,” said Hollembeak.

Whether you’re looking for food, toys or maybe a Halloween costume, she hopes to have whatever you need.

More information on the new pet supply store can be found here.