JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on ta, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City.

“We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot of the toppings and sauces here. I personally make the bruschetta, the hummus, the chicken salad, a lot of the sauces. We use all Boars Head if we don’t make it here, so quality is our number one concern.”

Kyker said they only use quality ingredients and carefully create their delicious subs. She told News Channel 11 it’s a concept downtown has needed for quite some time.



“The operating partners had seen the location and thought this is exactly what downtown needs, it’s perfect,” she said.





After just a few weeks open for business, Kyker said people already love what they have to offer.

“We’ve had a lot of excellent feedback and we’re adding new stuff every week, so we’re just trying to make our menu bigger and give people what they want,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the business is operating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but once beer and liquor permits are approved, the plan is to change those hours to 1 a.m. and provide another late-night meal option in the Downtown Corridor.