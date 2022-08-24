BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville.

Sibley Farms is open for business.

Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the back burner until they found the perfect plot of land.

Little did she know, it was literally right in her backyard.

“So, I’ve been looking down at this farm from my kitchen window for 13 years and it came up in conversation one day and we were wondering what they were going to do with the farm; no one had been living here for about three years,” Sibley said. “So, we told them what we wanted to do with it and within a couple of days we had an agreement.”

She purchased the farm and got to work transforming the land into the garden of not only her dreams but hopefully others.

“It was the perfect time to bring a garden center to the area, short of the box stores, there just aren’t any independent garden centers anymore; they just don’t exist,” said Sibley.

The farm offers low prices and a slew of options.

“We try to have unique and different things that you won’t find at a box store garden center, and we’re just plugging along day by day and trying to figure it out as we go,” she said.

She told News Channel 11 that in the first months of being open, they’ve had great feedback — offering not only beautiful surroundings but a welcoming one.

“We just want people to be comfortable coming here, feel free to look around and ask any questions they want and as many times as they need to in order to make that happen,” she said.

Sibley Farms is located at 410 Shadowtown Road in Blountville.

While the plants they have right now are mostly seasonal, they do plan to adjust accordingly.

In the winter, they’ll be changing it up, even making customized wreaths.