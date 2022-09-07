ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – In recent years, the concept of ‘glamping’ has taken off.

As of August, one new business in Erwin is offering that experience with extra style. Matt Sorrell is the General Manager of Retro Glamping settled in the hills of Unicoi County.

“It’s the perfect mountain getaway, weekend getaway. You’re going to get the perfect 5-star weekend when you come and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed,” he said.

Sorrell said it’s far from your usual camping experience, complete with full beds, glassware, a kitchen, and even indoor plumbing. The site offers a slew of different options consistent with comfort and style.

“We know that people love getting away still but they were getting away from that camping experience and they still wanted that outdoor experience where they are someone roughing it so we opened this facility so people could still get that camping experience but show up with their suitcases where everything is turnkey for them,” said Sorrell.

There is a stay for everyone from small to large tents and even a tree house and an air stream option. Sorrell said prices vary depending on which option you pick with $50 a night for the two small units a night all the way up to about $200 a night for the other units.

He described the grounds as a pet-friendly, common space where people can enjoy the outdoors without feeling too much like they’re in the wilderness.

“It’s family owned and operated. We’ve poured a lot of time and energy into this place and we know that guests are going to love it because we like that 5-star experience for everybody when they show up. The response that we’ve gotten so far has been absolutely outstanding for people who have stayed so we love having people here and we know they’ll enjoy it,” said Sorrell.

Retro Glamping is open 7 days a week through the week before Thanksgiving. They’ll close for the winter season and re-open in April. If you’re looking to book, you might want to do it soon!

The owners say Fall is filling up quickly with people eager to camp and watch those leaves change.