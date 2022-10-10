HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the latest installment of the First at 4’s Meet the Mayor series, News Channel 11 spoke with recently elected Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte.

DeWitte defeated six other Republicans in a crowded primary election in May, then defeated Independent David Bailey in the August general election.

During his interview, DeWitte spoke about the first few months of his term, why he chose to run for the office and his approach to the growing population.

You can watch DeWitte’s full interview above.