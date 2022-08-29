CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the latest installment of Meet the Mayor, News Channel 11 was joined on the First at 4 by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby.

Woodby was elected to her first full term as county mayor in August. She was appointed by county commissioners in 2020 to fill the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term following his death.

In her interview with News Channel 11, Woodby discussed her plans for the county’s planned drug treatment facility, education for local students and more. Her full interview can be found in the video above.