ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton High School teacher has been selected as one of the Tennessee Department of Education’s (TDOE) nine finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.

Kelly Grosfield sat down with Elizabethton High School’s Meg Foster to talk about this exciting nomination. Foster will find out at a banquet in the fall if she was chosen as the winner.