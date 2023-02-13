JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- First at Four has you covered when it comes to helping you show your significant other some love this Valentine’s Day.

Timmy Norman, the owner of CakeBuds in Johnson City, showed the First at 4 team a Cake Mix Cookie recipe that is sure to impress your love.

What you’ll need:

Box of Cake Mix

2 whole eggs

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

OPTIONAL: Add-ins like white chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Mix the ingredients together and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Scoop the dough out, flatten it into discs, and place it on a lined baking sheet. Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes.

If you’d like to purchase a pre-made treat for your Valentine, CakeBuds is still taking orders here. You can also purchase something in their case from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.