BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization is honoring a Bristol veteran and his trusty service dog for their work in helping veterans and first responders living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Elton East, a U.S. Army veteran, and his basset hound Flash founded the Wayward Warriors Ranch to aid those who faced similar challenges transitioning back into civilian life.

East and Flash joined News Channel 11 on the First at 4 to speak about the VFW’s #StillServing campaign, which recognized their work in the community.