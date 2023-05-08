JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin are coming up in a few weeks. Much like the traditional Olympics, prior to the games beginning, there’s a Torch Run.

These are happening all across the country and feature police officers, other first responders and Special Olympic athletes.

Brittney Eberhardt with the Johnson City Police Department stopped by the First at Four Monday to talk about Wednesday’s event in Johnson City.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. at Science Hill High School, and anyone is allowed to participate.

The run starts the Summer Games for Area 3 which is Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

It’s not just for law enforcement and first responders; Eberhardt said this is a community-wide event, and they are hoping to have as many participants as possible. You can learn more about the event online.