JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)– The school year is quickly coming to an end, and summer is officially approaching.

Kids of all ages will be looking for some summer fun, and what better way to do that than by going to camp?

Johnson City Rugby President, Adam Jasenak stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about the league’s upcoming summer camps.

The league is offering free camps on Wednesday in May for 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade students. Middle and high school camp sessions are for 11 to 17-year-olds. All sessions are co-ed and non-contact.

You can find more information on the Johnson City Rugby website.