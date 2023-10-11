JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department’s ninth annual Shop with a Cop program is happening in December.

Applications are already being accepted, officials told News Channel 11. JCPD Officer Brittney Whitson stopped by the First at Four on Wednesday to talk about the program and application process.

You can find a link to the application and the program wishlists here.

Applications are being accepted until Nov. 17. Completed applications can be mailed or hand-delivered to the JCPD. They can also be emailed to swac@johnsoncitytn.org.