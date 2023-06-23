JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- If you’d like to help out the community over the weekend, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands are hosting the Bob Owens Community Impact Day.

Five different volunteer projects will be happening in Johnson City from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Cantler stopped by the First at Four Friday to talk about the volunteer opportunity.

The day is named after former Chamber board chair and community advocate Bob Owens. The event wraps up United Way’s Week of Caring.

Volunteers are still needed for this weekend’s projects. You can sign up on the United Way’s website.