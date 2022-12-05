JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over the last few weeks, the First at Four has been talking with local police departments about their Shop With a Cop Programs for area children and families in need.

The Johnson City Police Department is partnering with Johnson City Schools for the eighth annual event.

Brittney Eberhardt with the Johnson City Police Department stopped by the First at Four on Monday to talk about the upcoming event on Monday, Dec. 12.

Children and officers are paired before having dinner at Wild Wing Cafe and touring Candyland Christmas in Founders Park.

After that, the kids and officers will go to Walmart where they get to spend $150.

Eberhardt says the list of children and families is still growing one week out from the event. But, there is still time to donate.