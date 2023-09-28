TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)– Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands is hosting a Jeep Ride and Cornhole Tournament Saturday to raise money for their trips.

Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials at no cost to the veterans.

HFAH board member Heather Osburn stopped by First at Four Thursday to talk about the fundraiser.

The ride starts at 11 a.m. at the Food City on Asheville Highway in Greeneville. It ends at East Tennessee Distillery in Piney Flats at 1 p.m.

The cornhole tournament begins at 2 p.m. It costs $30 per team to register on-site.