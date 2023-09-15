KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Gypsy Circus Cider Company in Kingsport is hosting a Barbie-themed fundraiser all next week to benefit the Hope House of Scott County, Virginia.

One dollar from every drink sold from the business’ Barbie menu will go to the Hope House, which provides confidential services and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The fundraiser starts Monday, Sept. 18, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.

There will be a Beach Party on Saturday, September 23 with a DJ and local women-owned vendors. A live band will begin playing at 7 that night.