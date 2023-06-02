GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County is hosting its 8th annual Ball Drop on Thursday, June 8.

It will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Link Hills Country Club Golf Course in Greeneville.

The club’s director of operations, Jessica Poore, stopped by First at Four Friday to explain how it works.

You can purchase a ball for just $20 from the Boys and Girls Club. There will be 10 opportunities to win prizes, including a $5,000 cash reward.

The club’s 20th annual Bob Kesling Celebrity Golf Classic is the following day, June 9.