JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As Cinco de Mayo quickly approaches, you might be making plans to celebrate the occasion at your favorite Mexican restaurant or out on the town at an event like the Cinco de Mayo Crawl in Bristol.

But, if you’re looking to enjoy the holiday at home or with some friends, Ole’s Guacamoles in Johnson City has you covered with a Cinco de Mayo meal and beverage that’s sure to impress.

Grecia Grajeda and Matthew Green stopped by First at Four Thursday to show us how to make a Fresca Margarita and chicken fajitas.

Chicken Fajitas

1 bell pepper

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 jumbo onion

1 large chicken breast

1 tablespoon margarine or butter

seasoning salt to taste

Season chicken (or any preferred protein) to taste, cook in a heated skillet, add vegetables and continue to cook until desired tenderness. Serve with corn or flour tortillas, desired toppings and rice and beans.

Fresca Margarita

1.25 oz. Tequila

.75 oz. Triple Sec

.5 oz. Agave

.5 oz. orange juice

1/2 freshly squeezed lime

1/2 freshly squeezed lemon

Shake and strain over ice. Top with Sprite and garnish with a lime and orange.

If you’d rather go out and enjoy Cinco de Mayo at Ole’s Guacamoles, it’s located at 1000 S. Roan Street in Johnson City. They’re open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.

The restaurant will be moving to a new location in the Roan Centre on N. Roan Street by the end of the month.