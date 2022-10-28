LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a quick coffee on the go?

You might want to check out T’s Spilled Milk which is a food truck offering a variety of coffees, teas and pastries.

Normally when you think of coffee on the go, it’s you that’s moving around, not the shop.

T’s Spilled Milk was a brick-and-mortar for a brief period of time in Kingsport but has gone the way of the road, converting into a food truck this past June.

Owner, Tiffany Trent, said the transition has been a breeze.

“I didn’t expect it to be as easy as it was to get booked places,” said Trent. “Sometimes I have two or three people ask about the same day and I have to figure out which one would be the best to do.”

Trent said her love for coffee and tea is equally matched by the customers she serves.

“They enjoy it! It’s mostly the kids who enjoy it but parents like having something they can do with their children,” she said.