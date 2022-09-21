BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brunch isn’t just for Sundays anymore — that’s the motto that the owners of Bristol’s newest food truck live by.

The Brunch Box is run by husband and wife duo, Steven and Lo Fiducioso and opened in July. However, the couple said the idea has been brewing for over a year.



“One of our love languages is food,” said Lo Fiducioso. “We love cooking food and we love feeding our friends and family, so it’s just a big passion project for us.”

The two and their son run the truck and cook up some different options for your brunch time.

“We are as sustainable as possible; we try to source locally when we can, and our food will rotate seasonally so we want to cook with the seasons and really bring fresh food and a new spin to the food truck industry,” she said.

“Our love bombs have been really popular — it’s stuffed french toast and it’s seasonal,” said Steven Fiducioso. “We already have like three different flavors so far in the last two months that we’ve been open.”

They said the sweetest part of this new family business is the community support and the support of other trucks in the Tri-Cities.

“The food truck experience has been amazing,” she said. “We’ve had so much great support from the community and our other local food truck friends that we’ve made.”

Look for The Brunch Box rolling through a town near you. Right now, they’re based mostly in Bristol.