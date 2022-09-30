JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re in the mood for some down-home Southern cooking, then you’re in luck with the food truck Southern Cross.

“The Southern is for the southern cooking, and the cross is to give the man upstairs some glory,” said owner Bill Gortney. “What you get off our truck is what you’ll eat at our table.”

It’s country cooking served up with a side of Southern hospitality. Southern Cross has an immense menu that pleases everyone in the family.

“We’ve got Southern cooking — soup beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and onions, big cheeseburgers, everything is made fresh, homemade — pimento cheese, grilled chicken sandwiches; we’ve got a little bit for everybody,” said Gortney.

The truck just took off and so far, it’s been a pretty smooth ride.

“We decided at the beginning of 2021 to get it started, found a food truck and we’ve been rolling ever since,” he said.

Gortney said he used to work in a processing plant and wanted a change. That change has not only made a difference in his life, but also in the lives of those who come by for some grub.

“It tickles me to death; we do this so we can put a smile on someone’s face and maybe help somebody. If we can help somebody, that’s even better,” he said.

For him, home-style cooking and the sense of community make waking up every day to do the job a blessing.

“All these food trucks here — everybody is like family,” said Gortney. “If I need something, I can go to one of them, if they need something, they can come here.”