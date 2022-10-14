LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Smoked meats and tasty eats are just a few of the offerings at the Pastor Pig BBQ food truck.

“We always have BBQ pork and BBQ chicken,” said co-owner Erin Radford. “When we come to Troyer’s, we always try to have a special and it’s normally brisket if we can get it. If we go to some of the local breweries, we try to do wings and ribs and more bar food and we’re hoping to start smoking sausages eventually.”

In October 2021, Pastor Pig BBQ officially hit the road for the first time to serve mouth-watering food while honoring a dear friend.

“Our friend John was a Pastor and he was the one who taught us how to smoke meat so we named it in honor of him,” said Radford.

Radford told News Channel 11 it hasn’t been the easiest road, but they’ve figured it out along the way.

“All of the permits and stuff you have to get your hands on — it would be nice if there was a book,” she said.

For her, it’s all about cooking up conversations with the community.

“We’re here for our customers and to feed people and making their bellies happy but also making new friends that come to visit,” she said.