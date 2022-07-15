ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Go to any festival in the region or just drive around town and it’s clear this region is blessed with so many great mobile dining options.

This week’s Food Truck Friday features Nacho Average Food Truck based out of Abingdon, Virginia.

Nacho average food truck features a not-so-average menu.

“We have hand-dipped corndogs, we have split dogs, we have chicken quesadillas, we have french fries, onion rings, homemade chili,” said the Owner of Nacho Average Food Truck, Amanda Childress.

While nachos are the namesake, one of their best sellers happens to be a monstrous quesadilla. For about a year now, they’ve been cooking up some fresh eats all across the Tri-Cities.

Childress said it was a part-time passion project that became a full-time gig. “I really wanted a part-time to stay with my kids and then figured let’s do a food truck because I’ve always been good with the public. So we did it and now it’s full time,” she said.

She said they’ve met friendly faces along the way while serving the masses.

“It’s hard work, real hard work. But I don’t think they realize how many are in the area. There are a lot of events that we do and people will say well I didn’t even know about that, or I never ate at a food truck,” said Childress.

Childress told News Channel 11 that every day brings a new fan. “It makes you excited that they come over and look at your menu and know about your food.”

Childress also said while this truck has become their lifestyle, it goes beyond a full-time gig. It’s a family business that she hopes to pass down to her children when the day comes.