WASHINGTON CO., Va. (WJHL)- After 13 years in the restaurant business and changes brought on by the pandemic, Santiago Figaredo made a big change of his own by taking his talents on the road, literally.

“We did a lot of research on the food truck industry, and we realized it’s one of the main growing businesses around the country,” said Figaredo.

His truck, Mexican Street Food – San Taco, first started serving up the Tri-Cities in February, and what they’re serving up is something different for this area.



“We do a lot of authentic Mexican street foods, we do everything on soft tortillas, everything is fresh and homemade and we cook from scratch,” he said.

It’s delicious food with an even tastier following, according to Figaredo.





“We have an Instagram and Facebook page, and that’s what is running today that people like to see and follow and see where you’re going to be and if it’s close to their location,” he said. “We get surprised about how many people just show up and support it and it’s amazing, the support of the community.”

However, with every new venture comes a learning curve. He said although he’s experiencing one as well with this new food truck, he’s taken it head-on.

“We’re learning, it’s a learning experience for everybody,” said Figaredo. “I travel quite a bit, and I get to see different cities, and it’s amazing to see more often than you see more food trucks all over, it’s just incredible.”

He said he tries to appeal to everyone with his truck by providing a variety of fresh meats, ranging from real meat to gluten-free and veggie options, he said he loves cooking all of it.