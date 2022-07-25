KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Food Truck Friday features something that isn’t always easy to come by in Tennessee: seafood!

Based out of Knoxville, Lobster Dogs brings a taste of the Northeastern United States to Northeast Tennessee.

“Our rolls are considered probably better than Maine’s here in Tennessee,” said manager Tammy Lee.

While Lobster Dogs is Knoxville-based, the truck is not an uncommon sight in the Tri-Cities region. The mobile kitchen offers a variety of seafood.

“We offer rolls-wiches, lobster rolls, crab rolls, shrimp rolls, and then we have avocado dishes as well,” Lee said.

Despite operating in Tennessee, Lobster Dogs got its start in a different part of the South.

“It started in Mooresville, North Carolina,” Lee said. “A gentleman by the name of Chris Yelkin owns a restaurant there, and that’s where it got its start. The Tennessee truck has been around for a little over two years now, it is a franchise. They have trucks in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, New York and Florida.”

According to Lee, running a food truck is a unique experience but a rewarding job.

“You actually get to travel to different places, and you’re not stuck at one spot,” she said. “Meeting different people in different parts of Tennessee is actually pretty cool and, of course, we cover Virginia, too. “

On an average day, Lee said the truck dishes out anywhere from 100-200 rolls per shift.