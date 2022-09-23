LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fresh seafood in Tennessee isn’t something you may think of often, but for JP’s Kitchen on Wheels, it’s the heart of their entire operation.

They started with fried fish fundraisers that took place a number of times over the past two decades. In the past year, they became a mobile spot dedicated to making mouths water.

“It’s been a success,” said owner Johnny Painter. “We’ve been very blessed with the community, and we’re open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 to 8 at our permanent location in Gray and the community has truly blessed us by supporting us.”

With one year on the road down, they hope there’s plenty more to go as they serve up the freshest and finest fish.

“We’re real selective on the food that we serve and the food is fresh seafood, and the chicken tenders, we’re picky about them also as far as the quality of the food,” said Painter.

For Painter, known more commonly as JP, he said the people asked for a food truck, so he provided.

While customers get the food they want, he gets to spend time on the truck with those he loves the most.

“It’s a family thing and just the people and seeing the community. The support they give us I know is because they’re supporting us but it’s the quality of the food also,” he said.

While he travels the region, JP’s Kitchen on Wheels does have a spot it calls home most days.

They can be found frying up fish at 948 Suncrest Drive in Gray, Tennessee.