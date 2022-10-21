HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In March 2021, Fork in the Road hit the road serving up a variety of options throughout the region.

“We didn’t want to just specialize in one item so we do everything from fired catfish and burgers to hotdogs, nachos, BBQ pulled pork to fried desserts to a bunch of different sides,” said Sylvia Stevens, Co-Owner of Fork in the Road.

Based in Hampton, Fork in the Road is a rekindled idea of a former food truck. The former truck once roamed the streets before the boom in the business that’s being seen now.

“Sam came up with the name. He had it picked out before he even met me. It was just something he came up with on his own,” said Stevens.

After working in food service for 19 years prior, Stevens said bringing her talents on the road was the clear next step.

“It’s cool, it’s fun, we really enjoy being our own boss and doing our own thing,” she said. “We really just want to go out there and serve good food and give you the best customer experience that you can possibly have.”