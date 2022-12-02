JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cold mornings mean it’s time to cozy up with a hot drink, and coffee is always a crowd favorite.

Crew Brew Coffeehouse is a mobile spot to get a cup of Joe, and Kelsi and William Crew are brewing family traditions into a budding business.

“His dad would make tea for him growing up, and they called it the ‘Crew Brew’ so we decided to do a play off of that for the coffeehouse,” said Kelsi Crew.

The truck started up in April 2022, and The Crews told News Channel 11 they were inspired by a coffee shop down South and decided to bring that same concept to the Tri-Cities.

“We wanted to bring it up to Johnson City just as something different and new. It’s not your average coffee shop, just a different taste and style,” said Kelsi Crew.

They said so far, so good.

“The Cup of Cozy from our fall menu, that’s our best seller currently. I love making the seasonal menus, it’s a lot of fun and it gives me a lot of creative outlets I guess you could say,” said Kelsi Crew.

They’re serving up special blends brewed with love.

“I love making the drinks, he loves making the drinks and our favorite thing to do is run it together,” Kelsi Crew said.

The Crews post the weekly schedule to Facebook each Sunday.