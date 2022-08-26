BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities.

Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on.

“At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food truck and still be outside and stay 6 feet apart while still coming to the food truck,” said Mary Moore, the owner of Bristol Berry Bowls.

It was a dream crafted into a reality that was so successful they added a second truck later that same year.

“When we opened up, there was nothing like this in Bristol,” Moore said. “I feel the area really needed it and received it super well. It’s been awesome seeing our business grow in this community and we’re super thankful for that.”

Moore said they serve up something special.

“We serve Acai and superfoods. Our base is a sorbet and all of our stuff is dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan and organic so our bowls are full of berries and superfoods,” said Moore.

However, to her, the most extraordinary thing about this truck is who she works with.

“Running it with my family is my favorite part, my husband and my child. I think it’s helped us grow closer and learn how to work together,” she said.

Bristol Berry Bowls was recently named a finalist in the Tri-Cities Best: Best Local Food Truck competition.