JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may have seen the 1957 air stream on the corner of West Market Street. It’s called Blue’s Brews, and it’s been serving the city and surrounding cities for a few years.

“I wanted to open a storefront, but we didn’t have the funds so I thought this would be a fun way to get into the coffee world,” said Sarah Colson, the owner and operator of Blue’s Brews.

Colson said any time is a good time for a cup of Joe, but what wasn’t exactly great timing was their opening in March of 2020.

“Four days after we opened, the stay-at-home order went into effect. So that was very scary,” Colson said. “The cool thing about mobile business is that we didn’t have to change anything about how we operate because we’re all outside, we’re all to-go, and the health department sent us an email and said keep doing what you’re doing. Everything is good.”

It was an uncertain time, but they powered through. Now, two years later, they have a steady following with new customers emerging every day for some creative drinks and tasty eats.

“We have all the traditional coffee drinks that a normal coffee shop would have, and we also do milkshakes, lotus energy drinks, bubble teas, and pastries,” said Colson.

The truck was named after her dog Blue, a 175-pound Great Dane who’s not just a dog, but a member of the family.

Colson said her favorite part of running the mobile coffee spot is the people she works with.

“I just find so much joy in that. Watching someone come in and know nothing about coffee and then leave and they’re like better baristas than I will ever be. That’s my favorite thing, ever,” she said.

She also attributes their success to the customers who come by regularly. “Your local tiny micro-businesses need you. Not just me, but anyone who owns a small business,” she said.

Blue’s Brews is open every day with varying daily hours. It’s located at 525 West Market Street.