BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Allen White, the co-owner of ‘Allen’s Sweet Paradise’, his paradise is serving up the food he loves in his food truck.

“We do some of the best lemonade, frozen and fresh squeezed. We do a lot of desserts, there’s banana pudding, and chocolate-dipped cheesecake is out of this world. Mostly just drinks and sweets right now,” said White.

The food truck has been in business for three years and started a few months prior to the pandemic shutdown. “Everything we had set up the first year got canceled so we just had to set up in different places and do enough just to make it through the first year,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the Bristol-based truck rolled on, with every day better than the last.

White said a friend he works with came up with the name for the truck, and it stuck. For now, he’s living out his dream and meeting new faces along the way.

“I love meeting all the different people you meet, it’s just fun to interact with them,” he said.

While they currently serve drinks and sweets, White did hint at expanding into cooking more food items.

