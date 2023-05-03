ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Erwin Great Outdoors Festival is making a return to the town May 6.

Mason Schmidt with Blue Ridge Paddling Company stopped by First at Four Wednesday to talk about the festival.

He said the festival was started by town leaders eight years ago as a way to celebrate being an Appalachian Trial community, as the trail has brought so much to Erwin and its economy.

Nolichucky River, Courtesy: Town of Erwin Pinnacle Fire Tower, Courtesy: Town of Erwin Unaka Bike Park, Courtesy: Town of Erwin

A Facebook event details nature-inspired vendors for everyone to enjoy, including Hiker Hospitality stations, demo-pools for water activities, a free interactive kids zone and “critters” from Genesis Animal Sanctuary.

Erwin leaders hope the festival serves as a gateway for people to explore the outdoor recreation Unicoi County has to offer.

There will be food trucks and live music as well. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in downtown Erwin.