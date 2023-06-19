PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL)- The musical comedy group “The Cleverlys” is stopping in Piney Flats Labor Day weekend.

The Arkansas-based group is set to perform at East Tennessee Distillery on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Marques Puckett and 8 Second Ride are also set to perform.

The distillery’s owner stopped by First at Four to discuss the upcoming performance.

Moonshine, beer and food trucks will also be available.

According to a press release, the group has performed at festivals like Stagecoach, CMA Music Fest and even Telluride.

Tickets for the family-friendly show are currently on sale.

East Tennessee Distillery is located at 220 Piney Flats Road in Piney Flats, Tennessee 37686.