BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Executive chef Jason van Marter of Vivian’s Table in the Bristol Hotel joined News Channel 11 Friday to demonstrate how to make a few signature Thanksgiving dishes.

Van Marter shared tips on making cranberry sauce and sweet potato creme brulee. You can find the recipes for each below, along with demonstrations in News Channel 11’s kitchen.

Vivian’s Table will also offer a Thanksgiving buffet on the holiday from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Bristol Hotel and Vivian’s Table are located at 115 Country Music Way.

The buffet will be $65 per adult and $20 for children 12 and under.