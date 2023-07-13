ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition and the Elizabethton River Riders are partnering to keep families safe from medication dangers.

On Friday, the River Riders will host the Greeneville Flyboys at Northeast Community Credit Union Stadium. The first 100 families to enter will get a free medication lock box to better secure prescription drugs in their homes.

In addition, families can also bring any medications that they need to properly dispose of.

The game begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Carter County Drug Prevention stated in a release that more than 70% of Carter County children access medications not prescribed to them for the first time while at home.

Jillian Reece and Bobby Lewis with the coalition joined News Channel 11 during the First at Four to talk about the event.