JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- With school right around the corner, school safety is on everyone’s minds. School Resource Officer Brandon Cutshall with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stopped by the First at Four Thursday to share some reminders and tips about the school year starting.

Just like last year, every school in Washington County will have an SRO, totaling 13 deputies covering schools. On average, there are 10 deputies patrolling the county at all times as well.

Example photo of Karma courtesy of WCSO.

Boones Creek, Jonesborough, Gray and South Central will all have K-9 officers.

Cutshall also had some reminders for the drive to school. Parents and student drivers should make sure to leave with extra time during the first few weeks. School zones begin 30 minutes before school opens and 30 minutes after dismissal. Cell phones are prohibited in school zones.

Those who drive near or around a high school are reminded to watch out for new drivers. Cutshall also said anyone who comes upon a school bus with its stop sign out is required to stop in both directions.

Washington County, Tennessee Schools kick off the school year Wednesday, Aug. 2.