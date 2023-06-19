ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 12th Annual Achin’ for the Bacon 5K River Run this Saturday, June 24.

Amanda Delp, the Director of the Unicoi Co. Chamber of Commerce, stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about the race.

The start and finish line of the race will be adjacent to the parking area of Unicoi County Hospital.

Runners and walkers will go down Industrial Park Drive to the Linear Trail access point near the Trail Gazebo and race back on the Linear Trail alongside the Nolichucky River.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, a goodie bag and a pancake breakfast, complete with bacon, of course, following the race.

Preregistration through June 23 cost $25. Registration goes up to $30 on race day.

You can pre-register online at WeRunEvents.com

Male and female awards will be presented in various categories.