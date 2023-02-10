ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, you might want to impress your significant other by cooking a meal. Colin Patience, the executive chef at Americano Steakhouse, shows us how you can get a five-star review from your lover.

“We were doing great but the business has exploded and we are very grateful for the locals that continue to support us and for our new friends that continue to come out here and find out about Americano,” said owner Troy Boane.

Sous chef Tonya Powell is from Roan Mountain. She says memories are created every night at the steakhouse.

“It’s amazing being born and raised here and seeing what we have now — a steakhouse in Roan Mountain, you need reservations in Roan Mountain,” Powell said. “It’s amazing.”

Patience walked us through making a Burrata Salad, a steak dish, a salmon dish, and Crème brûlée. Recipes are posted below.

If you’d rather take your date to dinner at Americano as opposed to making it, you should make reservations. You can call ahead or make them on their website through Open Table.