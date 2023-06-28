JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 36th annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Food City is happening at the Freedom Hall grounds on Monday.

Festivities happen all afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting through the fireworks and post-fireworks concert featuring Southern Rebellion. The full schedule can be found below:

4 p.m. – Food trucks, drink stations, a beer garden, and kid’s area open

6 p.m. – George Birge performs

7 p.m. – Matt Stell performs

8:20 p.m. – Thompson Square performs

9:25 p.m. – Prize drawings happen on stage

9:55 p.m. – Fireworks show begins

10:20 p.m. – Southern Rebellion closes the event

News Channel 11 is broadcasting and streaming the Johnson City fireworks live for those that cannot make it to Freedom Hall.

A preview special happens Monday night from 7 to 8 p.m. and the fireworks coverage begins at 9 p.m. on News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and on WJHL.com.