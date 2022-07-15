BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has released its first assessment of damage in Tuesday night’s flash flooding in Buchanan County.

The VDEM says 114 structures are confirmed to have seen some kind of impact.

Of those structures, 25 are destroyed. VDEM says 22 were residential and three were commercial structures.

Type of Damage Residential Commercial Destroyed 22 3 Major 32 7 Minor 22 2 Affected 23 3 Total 99 15

39 have what the department considers major damage with 32 of them being residential structures and seven of them commercial.

24 had minor damage which includes 22 residential and two commercial structures.

26 were listed as “affected” by the VDEM which is 23 residential and three commercial structures.

Emergency management crews say they plan to complete their damage assessments throughout the weekend as approximately 70% of their work was finished by 4 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, the day before the VDEM began the damage assessment, a department spokesperson told News Channel 11 that 400 structures were “thought to be impacted.”