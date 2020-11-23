First annual holiday crafts market kicks off at Abingdon’s Martha Washington Inn

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The first annual holiday craft market kicked off this weekend in a partnership between The Virginia Highlands Festival and The Martha Washington Inn & Spa.

The market runs for five weekends November 20 – December 20, 2020, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors from ‘Round the Mountain and Holston Mountain Artisans are to be represented, as well as a selection from the summer Virginia Highlands Festival craft market.

Get to Abingdon,VA and enjoy the first annual Holiday Craft Fair happening at the Martha Washington Inn. Local vendors are set up with arts and crafts and celebrating the Christmas Season. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/LvaKXWTluP — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) November 22, 2020

Organizers said visitors can shop for unique holiday gifts, home décor, and edible treats while enjoying live entertainment and hot beverages for sale from The Martha.

For the safety of all, visitors and vendors are required to wear masks while within the market, organizers emphasized. Vendor tents will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.

On Saturdays only, special events including live music at The Martha’s gazebo, and afternoon wine tastings, will be held, according to organizers.

Saturday, December 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon will bring the famous Clydesdales to The Martha’s lawn. Families will also enjoy wandering the grounds of The Martha to view the largest collection of holiday inflatables in Abingdon.

“We are thrilled to be able to share Abingdon’s newest holiday shopping tradition, with artisans and vendors we love from the annual summer Virginia Highlands Festival,” said Becky Brett, executive director of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “We are grateful to The Martha for hosting this event, which is going to excite a lot of long-time fans.”

In 2020, other holiday programming includes a reverse Christmas Parade on December 5, sponsored by the Abingdon Kiwanis Club; live holiday productions at the Moonlite Drive-In from Barter Theatre; and a holiday Farmers Market at the Abingdon Market Pavilion, organizers said.

The holiday market is presented by the Virginia Highlands Festival, with sponsorship by The Martha Washington Inn & Spa and the Town of Abingdon. For more information on the holiday market, CLICK HERE, and for a full list of holiday activities, go to CLICK HERE.